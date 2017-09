Now Playing

Clip 4 of 4

Ivanka Trump On Her Father, Working at the White House, and Her Crusade for Women at Work

Ivanka Trump was thrust into the political spotlight when her father first ran and then became president of the U.S.A. In a one-on-one, no-holds-barred interview, Ivanka opens up her role in the White House and her crusade for women in the workforce.